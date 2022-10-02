Cowboys suffer “disappointing loss” to San Jose State

Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (8) against the San Jose State Spartans at War Memorial Stadium. Photo: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

October 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State, riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. “It’s a disappointing loss, but that’s a good football team (San Jose State), said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl following the game.

The loss evens Wyoming’s record at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference. San Jose State improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West.

Wyoming took an early lead on a John Hoyland 42-yard field goal. It would turn out to be the only lead the Pokes would enjoy Saturday as the Spartans would score the next 12 points. The first two points came on a first-quarter safety. In the second quarter, San Jose State would add a 40-yard field goal and an eight-yard touchdown pass to lead 12-3 with 6:39 to play in the first half.

The Pokes would finally find the end zone with 5:11 to go in the half on a 38-yard TD pass from Andrew Peasley to Wyatt Weiland to cut the lead to 12-10. But the Spartans would respond with a one-yard TD run by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro with 16-second remaining to go into the half with a 19-10 lead.

San Jose State increased the lead to 26-10 less than two minutes into the third quarter on a Kairee Robinson one-yard run. Wyoming’s final scores came in the third quarter on Peasley’s second touchdown pass. This one to Parker Christensen for 13-yards out to make the score 26-16 at the 8:02 mark.

The Spartans iced the victory in the fourth quarter when Corderio scampered 18 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

“We got beat on offense. We got beat on defense. We came out ahead in the kicking game, but that’s not enough to beat a good football team,” said Bohl. “It was a rough night.”

University of Wyoming photo

San Jose State’s defense held the Pokes to just 253 yards of total offense (143 rushing and 110 passing). Peasley led Wyoming on the ground with 74 yards on 7 carries. The UW quarterback also completed 6 of 20 passes for 85 yards with one interception. The Poke’s season-leading rusher Titus Swenson had 61 yards on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, the Spartan offense was able to generate 456 yards of total offense (142 rushing and 314 passing). San Jose quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was 21 of 37 passing for 314 yards. He also rushed the ball for 24 yards on 11 carries. Kairee Robinson rushed for 102 yards on 20 attempts.

“I think that’s an excellent San Jose State team,” said Bohl. “There are certainly things we could have done better tonight. We could have coached better. The players could have played better.”

Up Next

Wyoming will travel to New Mexico. The Lobos are 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Mountain West after losing at UNLV Friday night. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m.