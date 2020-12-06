Cowboys suffer Vegas loss to New Mexico

Advertisement

(December 6, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 17-16 contest to previously winless New Mexico Saturday night in Las Vegas. The Cowboys saw their record fall to 2-3 on the year while New Mexico improved to 1-5 and stopped a 14 game losing streak dating back to Sep. 21, 2019.

Advertisement

Trailing by one point, a Cowboy lead changing drive was stopped short when Poke running back Trey Smith fumble at the New Mexico five yard line with 3:10 to play. The Wyoming defense would force New Mexico to punt the ball away with 1:43 to play, but a possible game-winning drive was again stopped by a Wyoming turnover, a fourth-down interception at the New Mexico 44 yard line.

“It was a hard-fought game, and I want to congratulate New Mexico and coach Gonzales and Rocky Long,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “New Mexico dialed up some big plays on defense tonight. Our guys played hard tonight; we just left too many points in the red zone. We came up on the short end of the stick and get back to Laramie to get ready for Boise State.”

Advertisement

Wyoming recorded 374 yards of total offense, rushing for 283 yards for the game. New Mexico recorded 315 yards of total offense and rushed for 223 yards for the night. Wyoming was paced offensively by senior running back Trey Smith with 154 rushing yards with one touchdown. Running back, Xazavian Halladay did not see any action in the game due to an injury suffered in last week’s win over UNLV.

Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams was 4-of-12 passing for 73 yards and also rushed for 29 yards before leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. Backup freshman quarterback Gavin Beerup with 1-of-5 passing with one interception. He also had one rush for 38 yards.

The Wyoming defense featured a career-high 14 tackles from senior safety Esaias Gandy including one tackle for loss. Senior defensive end Garrett Crall added a career-high 12 tackles for the night. Redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs added a career-high 10 tackles alongside junior linebacker Chad Muma, who was ejected from the game in the first half.

Advertisement... Story continues below

How they scored:

First Quarter

Wyoming – John Hoyland 29-yard field goal 3-0

New Mexico – Nathan Jones 21-yard run for touchdown 3-7

Second Quarter

Wyoming – Trey Smith 58-yard run for touchdown 10-7

New Mexico – Donovan Murphree 40-yard field goal 10-10

Wyoming – John Hoyland 26-yard field goal 13-10

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

Wyoming – John Hoyland 25-yard field goal 16-10

New Mexico – Bobby Cole 44-yard touchdown pass reception 16-17

The Cowboys return to action next Saturday, hosting Boise State in War Memorial Stadium in the regular-season finale. Boise State has seen their last two game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The contest is set for a 4 p.m. kick on CSB Sports Network.