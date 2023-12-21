Cowboys surge to Texas road win, play UTEP tonight

University of Wyoming photo

December 21, 2023 – Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Thanks to a second-half scoring surge, the Wyoming Cowboys wound up with a 78-65 win over South Dakota State last night in El Paso, Texas. The win puts the Pokes into tonight’s championship game of the Weststar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. UW will play old WAC rival and host UTEP, a 67-65 winner over Norfolk State.

Wyoming trailed 51-49 with 8:14 to play in the contest when the Pokes would go on a 12-0 run over the next three minutes to lead 61-51. UW would maintain an eight to 12-point lead for the remainder of the game.

“We had great response from our guys tonight,” stated UW head coach Jeff Linder. “Our effort tonight was tremendous. It started with stopping South Dakota State’s best player in Zeke Mayo (just 7 points on nine shots). Wenzel and Newton did outstanding work guarding him.”

Linder added, “Holding a team to 36 percent is how you win games.” The Jackrabbits shot just 20% from beyond the 3-point line. Wyoming shot 51% for the contest, including 50% from behind the 3-point range.

Akuel Kot led all Cowboy scorers with 22 points. Mason Walters, playing in his first game, added 12 points. Brendan Wenzel and Sam Griffin added nine points, with Griffin adding a career-high nine rebounds.

Cowgirls Play Today in Las Vegas

The Wyoming Cowgirls close their pre-holiday and non-conference schedule with a pair of contests at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. Today, the Cowgirls will face Wright State at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.coom at 3 p.m.

Tomorrow, Wyoming will meet Western Washington. Both games will be held at South Point Arena in Las Vegas.