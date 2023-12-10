Cowboys surge to win, Cowgirls play ranked Buejays today

University of Wyoming photo

December 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys needed a late second-half comeback to register their sixth win of the season, a 78-70 victory over Stephen F. Austin. The win in Laramie kept the Pokes, 6-3, undefeated at home this season (4-0). Stephen F. Austin is now 5-5 on the season.

Things started well for Wyoming as they built an early 7-0 lead. But, the Lumberjacks would erase the deficit to lead by eight, 32-24, late in the half before Wyoming would use a late rally to trail only 40-36 at the break.

In the second half, Stephen F. Austin would increase its lead to 10 points, 38-28, three minutes into the final 20 minutes of play. The Cowboys would chip away and take back the lead on a Sam Griffin three-pointer shot and a technical foul on SFA, giving the Pokes a 63-59 lead with under six minutes left.

“Our guys executed the game plan and did a good job in post-defense coverage in the second half,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said postgame. “We made a run, and guys stepped up and made big shots and got the crowd into it.”

The backcourt duo of Griffin and Akuel Kot again led the Pokes. Griffin recorded 23 points with Kot adding 19 points. Kobe Newton added 14 points off the bench, tying a career-best.

Up Next

The Cowboys will host Weber State on Saturday.

Cowgirls host National Ranked Creighton Today

The Wyoming Cowgirls will host Big East member Creighton today. It marks the first game for the 4-3 Cowgirls in seven days. The Bluejays will bring a 6-1 mark into today’s game and are currently ranked #22 in the AP national rankings.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadion’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. with the tip-off at 1 p.m.