Cowboys surprise Air Force for third straight win

Wyoming running back Titus Swen vs. Air Force on September 16, 2022 (University of Wyoming photo)

September 17, 2022 — From their first possession of Friday night’s game, the Wyoming Cowboys showed they were determined to play their best football of the season, and they did just that, winning their third straight game by capturing a 17-14 win over the previously unbeaten Air Force Falcons.

With the victory, Wyoming finds itself holding the best record in the Mountain West at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. Air Force falls to 2-1 on the year.



The Cowboy offense outgained the Falcons on both the ground and through the air on Friday night. Wyoming accounted for 180 rushing yards while the Pokes defense held Air Force to 171 yards rushing. The Falcon came into the game averaging a nation-leading 508 yards rushing in their first two games. In addition, the Cowboys threw for 162 yards to Air Force’s 101.

Wyoming also converted 6 of 11 third-down attempts and won the all-important time of possession battle, holding the ball for 30 minutes and 34 seconds to Air Force’s 29 minutes and 26 seconds.

“Great team win,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “We beat a really good football team tonight. It took a lot. Guys are in there yelling, ‘Powder River, Let ‘er Buck.’ They have embraced the state of Wyoming. I hope the state of Wyoming is proud of those guys.”

“Our guys had a great week of practice. We are an emerging football team.”

The Pokes Defense was up to the task!

Middle linebacker and defensive captain Easton Gibbs did not start the game after suffering from flu-like symptoms Thursday night and into Friday, but he came in early in the first quarter and ended the day with six tackles and 1.0 tackle for a loss. His fellow defensive captain, nose tackle Cole Godbout, led all players in the game with nine tackles with two quarterback hurries. Redshirt freshman defensive end Braden Siders and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole each added six tackles.

Swen goes over 100 yards

Cowboy running back Titus Swen recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of the season with 102 yards. It was his fourth career 100+ yard game. Swen also scored what proved to be the winning touchdown with 6:06 remaining in the game on a five-yard run. Poke quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 18 of 23 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown pass. He also threw one interception. It marked the third consecutive game this season that Peasley completed over 60 percent of his passes.

Scoring Recap

Wyoming led 10-0 at the end of the first half thanks to a John Hoyland 20-yard field goal in the first quarter and a second-quarter Peasley to Treyton Welch 14-yard touchdown pass.

In the third quarter, Air Force would cut the lead to 10-7 on a David Cormier to nine-yeard touchdown reception from Falcon quarterback Haazig Daniels.

The cadets would take the lead at 14-10 in the fourth quarter when Daniels hit Cade Harris with a 41-yard scoring pass. Wyoming would score the game-winning touchdown with just over six minutes to play on Swen’s five-yard run.

Wyoming has now won seven of the last 11 meetings with Air Force.

Up Next

Wyoming Cowboys will travel to Provo, Utah to meet nationally ranked BYU on Saturday night. IT will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2016. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. The Cougars will play at Oregon today.

The Wyoming/BYU game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIY.com.