Cowboys surprise Lobos with “Pit” win

University of Wyoming photo

February 15, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys celebrated Valentine’s Day with a 70-56 road win over New Mexico in The Pit on Tuesday evening. It was the first win there since January 16, 2016, and the largest win in the building since 1996.

“I knew with those guys we have in that locker room, first and foremost, they care about one another, and they care about the University of Wyoming,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “They play for one another, and I’m so proud of those guys. It would have been very easy for our guys to just say, ‘you know what it’s been too hard this year; let’s just give up,’ but for our guys to come in here and feel what they’re feeling tonight is great. It is an awesome, awesome feeling, great win in a hard place to win.”

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pokes and raised their Mountain West record to 3-10 (8-17 overall). The Lobos suffered their fourth straight loss and fell to 6-7 in the conference (19-7 overall).

Wyoming jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes of the contest and led 32-25 at the first half break.

The Cowboys didn’t let up in the second half, stretching the lead to 16 points, 45-29, on a Xavier DuSell three-point shot with 16:41 to play in regulation. A Brendan Wenzel three-pointer gave UW its biggest lead at 56-36 at the 9:57 mark.

New Mexico would cut the Poke’s lead to nine, 61-52, with just under five minutes, but baskets by Hunter Maldonado and DuSell would stop the threat.

Maldonado led Wyoming with 20 points. Wenzel added 13 points, and DuSell finished with 11 points.

The Cowboys will host Air Force (4-10, 13-14) Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99 KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tip-off at 8.