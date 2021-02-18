Cowboys survive overtime win against the Lobos

Advertisement

February 18, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys picked up an 83-74 overtime win over New Mexico on Wednesday night. The game was played in Colorado Springs. Due to weather in the area, Wyoming’s arrival to the arena came 25 minutes prior to the scheduled tip-off.

“It hasn’t been easy for us this season, but give it to our guys going through adversity tonight,” UW assistant coach Ken DeWeese said. “We got into rhythm later in the game and started to make shots, and that made the difference tonight. It was a big win and for what we are trying to build, to be down and send it to overtime is tremendous. We fought through some things tonight.”

The win upped the Poke’s Mountain West record to 5-8 and 11-9 on the season. New Mexico falls to 1-12 in the conference and 5-12 overall.

Wyoming was led in scoring by freshman Marcus Williams with 17 points and a team-high five assists. Sophomore Kwane Marble II recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and career-high 12 rebounds. Freshman Xavier DuSell added 14 points.

Wyoming led 33-29 at the half. New Mexico’s Javonte Johnson hit a three-pointer to tie the contest at 71-71 with 28 seconds left on the clock. Williams had a chance to win the contest in regulation for Wyoming, but his field goal attempt at the buzzer was no good, sending the game to overtime.

Wyoming opened the overtime on a 5-0 run thanks to a pair of free throws from Williams and a triple from Hunter Thompson for a 76-71 lead. The Pokes would push the lead to 81-73 with 1:11 remaining and never looked back, taking the game 83-74. Wyoming allowed only one basket in overtime

Wyoming and the Lobos will wrap up their season series on Friday again in Colorado Springs. The game time is 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.