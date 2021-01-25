Cowboys sweep Nevada, Cowgirls fall for second time

Advertisement



January 25, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys sweep their two-game home series against Nevada while the Cowgirls lost both of the road contests at Nevada.

Cowboys vs. Nevada – The freshmen trio of Marcus Williams, Graham Ike, and Xavier DuSell combined for 59 points to lift the Pokes past Nevada 93-88 in Laramie on Sunday afternoon. The win improved Wyoming to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play, with the Wolf Pack falling to 10-7 overall and 5-5 in conference play. The 10 wins surpassed the season win totals of each of the last two years.

Wyoming had five players in double-figures lead by Williams with 28 points. Ike added a career-high 18 points and six rebounds in only his second game with the Pokes. DuSell, along with Kwane Marble II, each added 13 points.

The Cowboys knocked down 10 three-pointers in the contest and have outscored opponents from behind the arc over the last three games 114-33.

The Pokes got off to a quick 12-1 lead but led only 34-33 at the half. The Wolf Pack and Cowboys were tied at 81-81 with 2:20 remaining. DuSell knocked down a three-pointer at 1:54 left to give Wyoming an 84-81 lead. Hunter Maldonado added a layup and and-one to give Wyoming an 88-83 lead with under one minute remaining. The Pokes knocked down free throws late to win 93-88.

Cowgirls vs. Nevada – Despite getting a season-high 18 points from Quinn Weidemann, the Wyoming Cowgirls’ second-half rally came up short Sunday afternoon in Reno as Nevada defeated the Cowgirls 57-50.

The Cowgirls are now 6-7 overall and 4-6 in the MW. Once again, the Cowgirls got out to a slow start in the first half trailing 27-16 at halftime. UW found its footing in the third quarter, scoring 15 points but still trailed 43-31 after three.

Weidemann’s 18 points were tied for a game-high. Tommi Olson scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds, and had three assists and a pair of steals. McKinley Bradshaw and Alba Sanchez Ramos chipped in with seven points each.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls return to action on Thursday with each opening two-game series against San Diego State. The Cowboys will be on the road with the Cowgirls at home.