Cowboy’s Swen listed on Paul Hornung Award watch list

Titus Sween (#8) against the New Mexico Lobos last season. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

July 29, 2022 — University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List by the Louisville Sports Commission on Thursday. The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. This is the first time Swen has been named to the preseason list. More information about the Award may be found at www.paulhornungaward.com.

Swen is coming off an extremely productive 2021 season. He earned Second Team All-Mountain West Conference honors from Pro Football Focus while rushing for a career-high 785 yards and seven touchdowns. He also led Wyoming in kickoff returns, with 12, and kickoff return yardage, with 231 yards. Swen added five pass receptions for 24 yards to end the season with 1,040 all-purpose yards for an average of 80.0 all-purpose yards per game.

Swen averaged 5.95 yards per carry to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 26 in the nation. He recorded two 100-yard rushing games in ‘21 — 166 yards in a home win over Colorado State and 169 yards in a road win over eventual Mountain West Champion Utah State. The 169 yards at Utah State included a 98-yard run for a touchdown that put on display Swen’s explosive running style.

Wyoming Cowboy football game will be broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com

The Louisville Sports Commission named 52 multi-talented college football players to the 2022 watch list. The Hornung Award was established by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.

Hornung, who passed away in his hometown at age 84 on Nov. 13, 2020, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, placekicker, and returned kickoffs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then was the first player selected in the NFL draft, going to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.”