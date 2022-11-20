Cowboys take on Drake today in Paradise Jam semi-finals

University of Wyoming photo

November 20, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys face off against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake this afternoon in the semifinals of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The contest is set to tipoff at 3:45 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Today’s game will mark the fifth meeting all-time between the two schools. Wyoming leads the all-time series Drake 4-1, with the last meeting coming in 2017, where the Pokes posted a 96-89 double-overtime win.

Sponsor

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 3-1 overall record after defeating Howard in Friday’s first round, 78-71. Drake is 3-0 in the early season after winning their 80-72 win over Buffalo. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 25-win 2021-22 season and were one of the preseason favorites to win the Missouri Valley Conference this year.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will resume their season late Tuesday morning in Laramie versus Regis in the annual Education Day Game.

Sponsor



