Cowboys take on the league-leading Utah State tonight

University of Wyoming photo

February 14, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys play host to Utah State tonight. The Aggies are currently on top of the Mountain West standings with an 8-3 record. Wyoming is 5-5 in conference play, 12-11 overall. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 7:30 p.m., with the tip-off at 8. The Cowgirls basketball team is idle until Saturday.

Wyoming will be looking to stop a two-game losing skid. Last Tuesday, the Cowboys suffered their first Mountain West home loss, 91-73, to New Mexico. Utah State, 20-4 on the year, is coming into Laramie on the heels of an 80-61 home win over Boise State last Saturday. Back on January 9, the Aggies beat the Pokes 83-50.

Cowgirls Basketball

The Cowgirls, 9-3 in conference and 14-9 overall, are enjoying a bye week. They will play again on Saturday, traveling to Fort Collins to play Colorado State (6-6, 15-8).