Cowboys take on the Rams today in Laramie

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) — When you’re 1-12 in conference play and 6-19 overall, a home game against you’re biggest rival might be just the thing to spark an end of the season surge. That’s what the Wyoming Cowboys are hoping for today when host Colorado State in Laramie today.

Wyoming enters today’s game having not played since last Saturday’s 97-68 loss at New Mexico. CSU (8-5 in the Mountain West and 17-9 overall) lost a tight 75-72 game at Utah State Wednesday night snapping their three-game winning streak.

Today’s Cowboy game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 with the tipoff at 2 p.m.

While the Pokes are playing for pride, the Rams will be playing to stay in contention for the number two seed in the conference. Currently Utah State, Boise State, and Nevada are all tied for second place with 9-5 records. San Diego State (14-0 in the MW and 25-0 overall) has already clinched the MW title.

In their first meeting in Fort Collins, CSU defeated Wyoming 72-61, thanks mostly to a cold shooting first half by the Pokes that had them trailing 32-19 at the first half break.