Cowboys take on Utah Valley today at Green River High School

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team will be in action this afternoon at 2 p.m. in the main gym at Green River High School. The Pokes will dual Utah Valley from Orem, Utah.

The Pokes are coming off an impressive 34-3 home dual victory over CSU Bakersfield Friday night.

The Cowboy Joe Club will be having a pre-dual tailgate in the Green River High School cafeteria starting at 1 p.m. with free pizza and Pepsi products courtesy of Western Wyoming Beverages.

Tickets to the Wyoming/Utah Valley dual cost $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.