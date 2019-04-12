Cowboys Take Spring Practice Scrimmage To Casper Saturday

Laramie, WY (4/12/19) – The Wyoming Cowboy football team will travel to Casper Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. scrimmage. The scrimmage will be held at Dick Cheney Alumni Field at Casper Natrona High School. The game is open to the public with no admission charged.

“Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to seeing Cowboy fans in Casper this Saturday,” said head coach Craig Boh. “We enjoy getting our football team out in the state during Spring Football, so fans can get an early look at our team for next season”.

Bohl added, “We also have several young men on our team from Casper and surrounding areas of Wyoming, and this is a great opportunity for their friends and family to be able to see them. Our players will be available on the field after the scrimmage for fans to meet and get autographs from. It will be a great event, and we hope to see a big crowd on Saturday.”

DETAILS OF APRIL 13 SCRIMMAGE IN CASPER

•Location: Dick Cheney Alumni Field at Natrona County High School

•Time: 1 p.m., M.T.

•Free and Open to the Public

•Scrimmage will be held Weather Permitting