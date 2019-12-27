Cowboys to end non-conference schedule Satursday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 27, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will play their first game in a week Saturday afternoon by hosting Nebraska Wesleyan. The game will close out Wyoming’s non-conference schedule. It will also mark the first meeting between the two schools.

Game time is 4:00 p.m. and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 3:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming last played on Dec. 21 and came away with a 72-66 overtime road win at Denver University. The win stopped the Cowboys six-game losing streak and marked their second overtime win of the year.

The Division III Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves come into Saturday’s game sporting a 10-2 overall record and ranked #8 in the latest D3Hoops.com poll.

NWU is led in scoring by Nate Schimonitz at 26.5 points per game. Jack Hiller adds 15.9 points per game. Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming’s scoring attack with 17.8 points per game.

Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a road game at Boise State.