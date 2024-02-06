Cowboys to entertain the Lobos tonight

February 6, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will host nationally ranked New Mexico tonight at the Double-A. Game time is 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6 p.m.

Wyoming is 12-10 on the season with a 5-4 Mountain West mark, 12-10 overall. UW is coming off a Saturday night road loss at UNLV. The home court has been a good place for the Pokes this season, as they boast an 8-1 home record.

New Mexico comes into Laramie with an 18-4 record and is currently ranked #25 in the latest AP basketball poll. The Lobos are 6-3 in the Mountain West, trailing only Utah State and Boise State, both 7-2. New Mexico is coming off an 86-78 home defeat to Boise State last Wednesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

The two teams met in Albuquerque on January 6, with New Mexico registering a 77-60 win.

Cowgirls Play at Home

The Cowgirl basketball team will play at home tomorrow against Utah State.