Cowboys to face UNLV on Saturday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will play host to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

It is the 59th meeting between the schools in a series that dates back to 1966, as it will be the only regular-season meeting between the teams this season.

The contest will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s 99.7 Jack FM and streamed at 99ksit.com. Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Saturday’s contest with 5-12 overall record and a 0-5 mark in conference play after falling to No. 7 San Diego State 72-52 on Wednesday.

The Pokes rank third in the MW in scoring defense this season at 66.5 points per game. Wyoming is holding opponents to 27 percent from the three-point line over the last four games, while offensively the Pokes are connecting at a 35 percent clip during that stretch.

The Cowboys rank fifth in the conference holding the opposition to 32 percent from behind the arc for the season.

The Runnin’ Rebels head to Laramie with an 8-9 overall record and a 3-1 mark in MW play after falling at Boise State 73-66 on Wednesday. UNLV leads the MW grabbing 12.8 offensive rebounds per game for the season.

The Runnin’ Rebels are second in the conference with 642 total rebounds for the season. UNLV allows 67.3 points per game to rank fifth in the MW. Offensively, the Runnin’ Rebels add 68.4 points per game.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring, rebounding, and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He ranks second in the MW adding 18.1 points per game for the season. He grabs 5.6 rebounds per game and ranks eighth in the conference at 3.4 assists per night.

Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.2 points per game for the season to rank second on the team. He ranks fourth in the conference adding 2.4 three-pointers per game.

Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 8.4 points per game and is second on the team with 5.4 rebounds per game.

UNLV is led in scoring by guard Amauri Hardy at 15.2 points per game to rank ninth in the conference. He is hitting 2.4 threes per game for the season to rank fifth in the MW.

Donnie Tillman adds 11.7 points per game off the UNLV bench, he ranks sixth in the conference making 61 free throws for the season.

Cheikh Mabcke Diong leads the team grabbing 8.9 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the MW. He averages 1.5 blocks per game for third in the conference.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the all-time series against UNLV 18-40 in a series that dates back to 1966. UNLV has taken five of the last six meetings in the series with the Pokes win coming at home on Jan. 25, 2017 by a score of 66-65.

Up Next

Wyoming hits the road for a Tuesday contest at Nevada. The game against the Wolf Pack is set for an 8 p.m. MT. start.