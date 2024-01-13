Cowboys to host Spartans today

University of Wyoming photo

January 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys will play host to Fresno State this afternoon in Laramie. T(1-2 in the Moutain West and 8-8 on the season) will look to rebound from Tuesday night’s defeat at Utah State. Fresno State brings an o-2 mark conference record into today’s contest and is 7-8 on the season. The Bulldogs last played on Saturday night, losing at home to Nevada.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 1:30 p.m., with the tip-off at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs hold the edge in the series 22-15, but the Pokes are 11-6 at home in a series that dates back to 1972.

Cowgirls Basketball Idle

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team, 4-0 in the MW and 9-6 overall, is enjoying a “bye” weekend. They will resume conference play on Wednesday night at New Mexico.