Cowboys to host UNLV tonight

University of Wyoming photo

February 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will host UNLV tonight in Laramie in their second-to-last home game of the regular season. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the tip-off scheduled for 7.

The Pokes enter the game with a 6-8 mark in the Mountain West, 13-14 overall. UNLV sports a 9-5 conference mark , 16-10 overall. UW will be looking to stop a two-game losing streak, while UNLV has won seven of their last eight games, including Saturday’s upset win over nationally ranked Colorado State. The Rebels beat the Pokes 62-48 in Las Vegas on February 3.

The Pokes are 16-12 all-time against the Runnin’ Rebels in Laramie.

Cowgirls on the Road Wednesday

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will play at San Jose State on Wednesday.