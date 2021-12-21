Cowboys to meet Kent State today in “Famous Idaho Potato Bowl”

December 21, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will be making their fourth bowl appearance in six seasons today at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Wyoming, 6-6, will face the Kent State Golden Flashes, 7-6, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 12 p.m. with kick-off at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s game will mark the first time Wyoming and Kent State will meet on the football field. There only common opponent for the two teams this season is Northern Illinois. The Cowboys defeated NIU in DeKalb, Ill., on Sept. 11 by a score of 50-43. Kent State played Northern Illinois twice, losing a home game to the Huskies, 52-47, in the regular season and losing to them in the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 4 by a score of 41-23 in Detroit.

Wyoming will be seeking its third consecutive bowl victory. The Pokes won the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Central Michigan by a score of 37-14 and captured a 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. That is a first in the 125-year history of Cowboy Football. The previous best for the Wyoming Football program was four bowl game appearances in seven seasons from 1987 to 1993. This year’s appearance will be Wyoming’s 17th bowl appearance in history. Overall, the Cowboys are 8-8 in bowl games.

Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl is the first head coach in Wyoming football history to take four Cowboy teams to bowl games. UW Athletics Hall of Fame Coach Paul Roach is next with three Wyoming bowl games appearances. Bohl will be seeking his third bowl victory as Wyoming’s head coach.