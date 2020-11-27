Cowboys to meet the Rebels this afternoon

Advertisement

(November 27, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will meet UNLV in Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this afternoon at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Wyoming enters today’s game with a 1-2 record and has not played the last two weeks due to COVID-19 cancelations by their opponents. The last time the Cowboys played was on Thursday, Nov. 5. losing 34-24 at Colorado State. UNLV, 0-4 on the year, had their last Saturday game at Colorado State canceled.

Through the years, the Wyoming-UNLV football series has been one of the closest and most thrilling series in the Mountain West Conference, including the highest-scoring game in league history (2016’s 69-66 UNLV triple-overtime win over Wyoming), four-overtime battles, and 14 of 24 previous meetings being decided by eight points or less.

Since the series began back in 1978, 14 of the previous 24 games were decided by one score (eight points or less), including nine of the 12 total games played in Las Vegas being decided by eight points or less. Wyoming leads the overall series 13 to 11.