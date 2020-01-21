Cowboys to meet up with an undefeated Aztec team tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 21, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will be at fourth-ranked San Diego State tonight looking to pin the first loss of the season on the Aztecs. Wyoming lost this year’s first meeting with SDSU, 72-52, in Laramie earlier this month.

San Diego State will be looking to go to 20-0 on the season and 9-0 in the Mountain West Conference standings. Wyoming will be looking for the upset to gain their first MWC win (0-8) and also stop their second six-game losing streak of the season.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m.

While a Wyoming win would be an a huge upset, it should be noted that the Pokes are 3-5 against San Diego State when the Aztecs are ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego State heads into tonight’s game ranked fourth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll. They hold the number one spot in the Net Rankings.

The Aztecs defense is tough. They rank fourth in the nation in points allowed per game (56.7) and seventh in the nation in opponent field goal percentage (36%). In addition, the Aztecs are defeating teams by 18.2 points per game for the season, which ranks third in the nation.