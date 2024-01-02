Cowboys to open Mountain West season tonight

University of Wyoming photo

January 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will open Mountain West Conference play tonight as they host San Jose State. Both teams are 7-6 in the non-conference season. UW is 4-1 on its home court this season, while San Jose State is 0-4 in road games.

Wyoming comes into tonight’s game following a Saturday loss at nationally-ranked BYU. The Spartans will be playing their first game since a December 20 home win over Santa Clara.

Wyoming is 20-3 all-time against San Jose State, but one of those three losses occurred last year, 84-64.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30.

Cowgirls Play on Wednesday

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to stay undefeated in the Mountain West when they travel to Utah State for a Wednesday night game. Game time is 6 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

The UW ladies are 6-6 on the year, 1-0 in the Mountain West, following Saturday’s home win over Boise State. Utah State is 0-1 in the MW and 3-9 overall.