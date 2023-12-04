Cowboys to play Toledo in the Arizona Bowl

December 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

For the first time in school history, the Wyoming Cowboy football team will play in a bowl game for three consecutive years. Today, the Pokes accepted a bid to play in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. The game will be played on December 30, with kickoff at 2:30. Wyoming’s opponent will be the Toledo Rockets of the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

This marks the second straight year the Pokes will play in the Arizona Bowl. Last season, Wyoming lost 30-27 in overtime to the Ohio Bobcats of the MAC. This year’s opponent, Toledo, finished the season 11-2 and a perfect 8-0 in the Mid-American Conference West, but lost 23-14 to Miami of Ohio, of the MAC East Division, in Saturday’s Conference Championship game.

“We are excited about going back to Tucson and playing an excellent University of Toledo football team,” said University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman. “If this Cowboy team can get a ninth win, that would be a fantastic accomplishment.”

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.