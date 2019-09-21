Cowboys To Take On The Golden Hurricanes Today

Laramie, WY (9/21/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys are off to their best start since 2011 with their current 3-0 mark. They will try to make it 4-0 today with a road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (1-2). The last time the Pokes opened the season 4-0 was 1996 when they won their first nine games.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12:30 p.m. with the kickoff scheduled to 1:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming has won seven straight games dating back to last season, which is tied with Florida for the fourth-longest FBS winning streak in the nation. A victory today would be their straight road win.

Today’s game at Tulsa will mark the first time Wyoming has played in Oklahoma since 2003, a 48-24 loss at Oklahoma State. The Sooner State has not been friendly to the Cowboys who are 1-7 overall game played in Oklahoma That one win was against Tulsa, 28-27, in 1954.

Tulsa comes into today’s game after falling at home last Saturday to Oklahoma State, 40-21. This season Tulsa does have a victory over MWC member San Jose State, 34-16. Their opening game was a 28-7 defeat at #18 Michigan State.

Tulsa is averaging 20.7 points per game, while it allows opponents 28 points per game. The Golden Hurricane offense averages 338.3 yards of total offense per game rushing for 113.7 points per game and throwing for 224.7. Defensively, Tulsa allows 385.7 yards of total offense per game, as the opposition throws for 199.0 yards per game and rushes for 186.7 per game.