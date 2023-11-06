Cowboys topples Western in dual meet

University of Wyoming photo

November 5, 2023 — Wy04News Staff/Press Release

The University of Wyoming wrestling team and Western Wyoming Community College meet this afternoon at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie. Western is coming off its 2022 Junior College National Championship season, while the Cowboys were looking to start this season on a positive note, not after last year’s disappointing 1-10 dual meet season.

The Cowboys would defeat the Mustangs 31-10.

“They are a tough team,” head coach Mark Branch said. “Those guys were coming here to scrap, and I thought they were more aggressive than us across the board. Branch added, “It was the first time competing for a lot of our guys, so you never know what you’re going to get.”

Wyoming 31 | Western Wyoming 10

125 – Jore Volk (WYO) tech. fall Sefton Douglass (WWCC), 19-0

133 – Cody Phelps (WWCC) dec. Cooper Birdwell (WYO), 7-6

141 – Gabe Wllochell (WYO) fall River Wardle (WWCC), 2:32

149 – Aidan Noonan (WYO) dec. Chris Lopez (WWCC), 5-4

157 – Tristan Stafford (WWCC) dec. Cooper Voorhees (WYO), 13-10 (SV-1)



165 – Brett McIntosh (WYO) major dec. Jayden Luttrell (WWCC), 17-6

174 – Will Harmon (WWCC) major dec. Ridge Briggs (WYO), 9-1

184 – Ethan Ducca (WYO) dec. Darion Johnson (WWCC), 4-2

197 – Tyce Raddon (WYO) fall Wesley Reeves (WWCC), 1:38

HWT – Kevin Zimmer (WYO) major dec. Dmarian Lopez (WWCC), 12-3

Up Next

Western will head to Rich County, Utah, for the Snow College Duals, while UW will travel to CSU Bakersfield on Friday and then open the Big 12 season at Cal Baptist on Saturday night.