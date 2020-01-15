Cowboys Tyler Hall to play in Saturuday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — Wyoming Cowboy cornerback and kick return specialist Tyler Hall will have an opportunity to display his talents for NFL teams on this Saturday, Jan. 18 when he will play for the National Team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Advertisement

Sponsored by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Hall ended his Wyoming career ranked No. 1 among active players at the end of the 2019 season in kickoff returns, averaging 31.7 yards per return, nearly two yards per return better than the next closest FBS active player. He was also tied for No. 9 in kickoff return TDs among active players, with two for his career, and was tied for No. 11 among active FBS players in the number of non-offensive touchdowns scored during his career, with three (two kickoff return TDs and one defensive touchdown).

Advertisement

Hall earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference honors each of the past three seasons. Hall also played nickel back one season.

Wyoming has had five players appear in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl since its inception in 2012. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (2013), linebacker Lucas Wacha (2017), cornerback Rico Gafford (2018), and running back Nico Evans (2019).