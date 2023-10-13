Cowboys underdogs again as they face undefeated Falcons

University of Wyoming photo

October 13, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy football team will meet an undefeated opponent for the second straight week. Last week, Fresno State left Laramie with their first mark in the loss column. This week, it’s 5-0 Air Force (3-0 in the MW). But this week’s game is on the road in Colorado Springs. To make matters even more difficult for UW, the Falcons are coming off a bye week with an extra week to prepare.

The Wyoming/Air Force game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Broadcast time is 3:30 p.m., with the kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The Pokes, 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the MW, are underdogs again heading into the contest. Many have the Falcons as 10 to 11-point favorites. So far, the non-favorite role has worked mainly in the Cowboy’s favor with an opening game win over the favorite, and then #24 ranked Texas Tech, and last week’s win over another favorite, then #24 ranked Fresno State. Both of those games were played in Laramie. Can Wyoming work that same magic on the road? Their single road game this season was also their only loss, 31-10, at nationally ranked Texas.

In the Craig Bohl era, Wyoming has won five of the last eight games played between the two teams. The Cowboys won last year’s contest, 17-14, at War Memorial Stadium. The Falcons won the 2021 contest, 24-14, and the 2019 game, 20-6. Both those match-ups were played in Colorado Springs. The last time the Pokes won a road game against Air Force was in 2017, 28-14.

Besides staying undefeated in conference play, both teams will be hoping a win will vault them into next week’s Top 25 AP and/or Coaches polls. Wyoming received enough votes this past week to finish #27 in both polls, with Air Force right behind at #28.