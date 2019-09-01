Cowboys Upsets Missouri At A “Striped Out” War Memorial

Laramie, WY (9/1/19) – The Wyoming Cowboy Football team beat the odds Saturday night with a gutty 37-31 upset win over the Missouri Tigers of the SEC at War Memorial Stadium. Big plays and turnovers helped the Cowboys start the season 1-0. Missouri falls to 0-1.

The Cowboys came out a little slow to start their first game of the season as the Tigers scored two touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a quick 14-0 lead. The Tigers, led by former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, were quick and strong in scoring on a three-yard TD pass from Bryant to Jonathan Nance and a two-yard run by running back Larry Roundtree III.

The second quarter though would belong Wyoming. A 19-yard field goal by Cooper Rothe in the second quarter got things rolling for the Pokes as they would rattle off a 27-3 run.

Red-shirt sophomore C.J. Coldon returned a fumble recovery 30-yards for the Pokes first touchdown. Wyoming would take a 17-10 lead on a 61-yard touchdown run by running back Xazavian Valladay.

Missouri would come back and tie the contest at 17-17 with a field goal. But a 75-yard touchdown run by Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers would put the Pokes up 24-17. Cooper Rothe added 23-yard field goal to Wyoming up 27-17 as the first half ended.

The only score in the third quarter belonged to the Cowboys with an 11 play, 80-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Trey Smith. The Cowboys would go into the fourth quarter with a 34-17 lead.

The Tigers would start their comeback by getting a one-yard touchdown run by Tyler Badie cutting the lead to 34-24 with 13:29 to play. The Cowboys would get a 20-yard field goal from Rothe at the 7:01 mark to increase their lead to 37-24.

Things were looking great for the Wyoming upset, but Bryant and the Tiger offense would strike quickly going 75 yards on just three plays, the last being a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Nance, to cut the lead to 37-31 with 6:19 showing on the game clock.

The Cowboys offense would try to respond but would have to punt the ball away after a seven-play drive stalled at the 50-yard line. The punt gave the ball back to the Tigers at their own 25-yard line with 2:19 left on the game clock.

The Tigers moved the ball down the field to the Wyoming 20-yard line before the Cowboy’s defensive end Josiah Hall sacked Bryant for a six-yard loss to stop Mizzou’s momentum with 41-second remaining. After a Missouri time-out, Bryant would throw two incomplete passes giving the ball back to Wyoming and the Cowboy win.

Missouri was the second SEC school to ever play in Laramie. Mississippi played at War Memorial in 2004. Wyoming beat “Ole Miss” on that day 37-32. Saturday’s win was head coach Craig Bohl’s first over a “Power Five” conference opponent in his six years at the helm of the Cowboys.

For the game, Chambers rushed for 120 yards on 12 carries, and Valladay finishing with 118 yards on 15 carries. Both players scored a rushing touchdown. Chambers finished with 92 yards passing on 6 of 16 attempts with no interceptions or touchdown passes.

Missouri’s Bryant, a transfer from national champion Clemson, completed 31 of 48 passes for 423 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

For the game, Wyoming accounted for 389 yards offensively to Missouri’s 537 yards. Wyoming rushed for 297 yards on 42 attempts to Missouri’s 114 (42 attempts). The major factor in the game, turnovers. Wyoming had none, Missouri three (two fumbles lost, one interception).

The Cowboys will look to keep this momentum going as they face Texas State (0-1) next Saturday night TSU Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. Texas State lost its opening game 41-7 to Texas A&M last Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on Wyoradio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning with the pregame show at 4:00 p.m., and kickoff set for 5:00 p.m.

All stats listed provided by ESPN.