Cowboys’ Valladay named to AP’s All-Bowl Team

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan.. 10, 2020) — University of Wyoming sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay has been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team. Valladay was one of only three running backs nationally to be selected to this year’s AP All-Bowl Team. In December, he was named to the First Team All-Mountain West Conference. Defensive Back Khoury Bethley, of Hawai’i, was the only other Mountain West Conference player named to the AP All-Bowl Team.

Valladay was named the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Offensive MVP after rushing for 204 yards and one touchdown in Wyoming’s 38-17 win over Georgia State. in that game, Valladay averaged 7.8 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 91 yards and caught an eight-yard touchdown pass, averaging 30.3 yards per reception. Among his big plays were runs of: 13, 55 and 62 yards; and pass receptions of 20 and 63 yards. Valladay ended the game with 295 all-purpose yards.

For the season, Valladay ended the season with 1,265 rushing yards to lead the Mountain West and rank #22 in the nation. His 105.4 rushing yards per game average also led the conference and ranked #18 nationally. He concluded the season with 1,489 all-purpose yards and averaged 124.08 all-purpose yards per game to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 25 among all FBS players.