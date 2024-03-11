Cowboy’s Volk wins Big 12 Wrestling Championship

University of Wyoming photo

March 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyoming 125-pound sophomore wrestler Jore Volk made his way to the finals of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tonight, he faced Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, the tournament’s #2 seed.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Volk scored three points in the last 30 seconds of the match to gain his championship, 3-2.

In making his way to the championship match, Volk, seeded #5 in the tournament with a 17-6 record, defeated South Dakota State’s Tanner Jordan (seeded #4 and ranked No. 14 in the nation) via decision, 1-0. He followed that up with a 6-5 decision win over Missouri’s No. 1-seeded Noah Surtin (ranked No. 9 nationally).

Other top-eight placings by Wyoming wrestlers:

141 pounds – 8th Place – Cole Brooks

149 pounds – 4th Place – Gabe Willochell

157 pounds – 8th Place – Sloan Swan

165 pounds – 8th Place – Cooper Voorhees

184 pounds – 8th Place – Ethan Ducca

197 pounds – 4th Place – Joseph Novak

As a team, Wyoming finished with 68 points.