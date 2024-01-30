Cowboys vs. Falcons tonight, Cowgirls visit UNLV tomorrow

University of Wyoming photo

January 30, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyoming Cowboys will start a two-game road trip tonight in Colorado Springs, and the Cowgirl basketball team will play in Las Vegas on Wednesday night for sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference.

Cowboy Basketball

The Pokes enter tonight’s contest riding a two-game winning streak, including last Saturday’s dramatic overtime home win over rival Colorado State. UW stands at 4-3 in the Mountain West and 11-9 overall. Air Force, 1-6 in the conference and 8-11 overall, has lost nine of their ten games. The Falcon’s lone was at UNLV on January 23.

Tonight’s Cowboy/Falcon game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30, with tip-off at 7.

Cowgirls Basketball

Tomorrow night, the Wyoming Cowgirls (12-7) will be at UNLV (17-2) in a battle for the sole position of first place in the Mountain West. Both teams are 7-1 in the Mountain West.

The Cowgirls will enter the game with a three-game winning streak, while the Rebels have won their last two games.

Fans can listen to the game on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK and 1360KRKK.com on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30.