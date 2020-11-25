Cowboys vs. New Mexico football game will now be played in Las Vegas

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – Due to new COVID-19 guidelines in the state of California, the Mountain West Conference is announcing updated kickoff times for two upcoming games on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Wyoming vs. New Mexico game is now scheduled for 8:30 p.m., Mountain Time (7:30 p.m., P.T.) on Saturday, Dec. 5. That game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m., M.T., and was originally scheduled to be played in Albuquerque, N.M. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in the state of New Mexico, the Wyoming-UNM game will now be played in Las Vegas, Nev., at Sam Boyd Stadium