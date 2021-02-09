Cowboys vs. Utah State basketball canceled due to health concerns

Advertisement

February 9, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys two-game road series against Utah State has been postponed. Games were scheduled to take place Wednesday and Friday night in Logan Utah.

The University of Wyoming released the following statement early this morning, Due to health and safety concerns, the men’s basketball series between Utah State and Wyoming scheduled for Feb. 10-12 has been postponed. Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date.

The Wyoming Cowgirls are still scheduled to play a two-game series with Utah State in Laramie Thursday and Saturday.