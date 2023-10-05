Cowboys welcome nationally ranked Bulldogs to Laramie

University of Wyoming photo

October 5, 2023 — Winning streaks are on the line Saturday when the Wyoming Cowboys host nationally ranked and undefeated Fresno State. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, Wyoming has won its last four home games, while Fresno State brings a 14-game winning streak into War Memorial Stadium. Only current national champion Georgia has a longer winning streak at 22 games.

The Cowboys will enter the game with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State has a 5-0 record and a 1-0 conference mark. Fresno State, the defending MW champion, defeated Wyoming last season 30-0 in Fresno.

The Wyoming Cowboys/Fresno State will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 4:30 p.m. with kickoff at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs are ranked #24 in the Associated Press Media Poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll. While unranked, Wyoming Cowboys did receive 24 votes in this week’s AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

The Season So Far

Both the Pokes and Bulldogs have recorded big wins early this season. Wyoming opened the season with a win over then No. 24 ranked Texas Tech of the Big 12 Conference. Fresno State went on the road and defeated Purdue of the Big Ten Conference in the Bulldogs’ season opener. They also won a road win over Arizona State of the PAC-12.

Wyoming’s four victories this season have come against Texas Tech (35-33 in double overtime), Portland State (31-17), Appalachian State (22-19), and last week’s conference win over New Mexico (35-26). The Pokes’ only loss this season came on the road at then No. 4 ranked Texas (31-10). Wyoming entered the fourth quarter against Texas, tied at 10-10.

Fresno State began the ‘23 season by defeating Purdue on the road by a score of 39-35. The Bulldogs pulled out a double overtime win over Eastern Washington (34-31), followed by a dominant shutout win at Arizona State (29-0), a home win against Kent State (53-10), and a conference opening victory over Nevada (27-9) last Saturday night.