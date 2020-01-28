Cowboys will host Aggies tonight in late starting contest

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 28, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys hope a late starting time (9 p.m.) and some history will help them gain their first Mountain West win of the season tonight when they host defending MW champ Utah State. In the Wyoming/Utah State series history, the Pokes are 31-7 at home against the Aggies.

On the season Wyoming is 0-9 in MW play and 5-16 on the year. The Cowboys have lost their last seven-games. Their last being a 72-55 loss at nationally ranked San Diego State last Tuesday night. The Cowboys were idle Saturday.

Tonight’s game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. with the tip off scheduled for 9 p.m.

Utah State is 5-4 in the MW and 16-6 overall. They are coming off a 77-61 win over Colorado State in Logan, Utah on Saturday and a 72-47 home win over Air Force last Tuesday night.

The Pokes are led in scoring (16.9), rebounding (5.8) and assist (4.0)s by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. Utah State is led in scoring by Sam Merrill at 18.1 points per game to rank third in the conference. Justin Bean adds 13.2 points per game.