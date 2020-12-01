Cowboys’ Williams named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honoree

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) — The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award announced on Tuesday its list of Player of the Week honorees for this past week and Wyoming redshirt freshman quarterback LeviWilliams was named as an Honorable Mention honoree for his performance in Wyoming’s 45-14 road win over UNLV.

The Earl Campbell Award Tyler Rose Award recognizes the nation’s top Division I offensive players who meet one or more of the following criteria: 1. Born in Texas; 2. Graduated from a Texas high school; or 3. Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college. The player must also exhibit the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, community and tenacity — specifically tenacity to persist, drive, determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Earl Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler, Texas.

Williams completed 8 of 14 passes (57.1 percent) for 99 yards and rushed for 43 yards to account for 142 yards of total offense versus the Rebels. Williams also scored a career high three rushing touchdowns in the game.

He helped lead the Wyoming offense to 399 rushing yards, 99 passing yards and 498 yards of total offense, while gaining 24 first downs and scoring a season high 45 points.

Williams is a graduate of Smithson Valley High School in Canyon Lake, Texas