Cowboys Williams wins MW ‘Freshman of the Year’

Advertisement

March 8, 2021 —University of Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year by media covering the conference on Monday. He also earned Third-Team All-Mountain West honors.

Advertisement

Williams is the fourth Cowboy in school history to be named Freshman of the Year and the third Poke to do so in the Mountain West. The last was Afam Muojeke in 2009, with Jay Straight earning it in 2002. In 1995, LaDrell Whitehead was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.

Williams, a native of Dickinson, Texas, averaged 14.9 points per game on the season to rank No. 12 in the MW. He also added four assists per game, which ranked fourth in the league. Williams shot 45 percent from the field for the season for sixth in the conference. He also shot 71 percent from the free-throw line for tenth in the league.

Advertisement

Junior Hunter Maldonado was named Honorable Mention All-MW. The all-conference awards as voted by the head coaches will be announced Tuesday.

Wyoming will head to Las Vegas to participate in the 2021 Air Force Reserve MW Basketball Championship at the Thomas and Mack Center. The Cowboys will open play Wednesday at 12 noon against San Jose State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11:30 a.m.