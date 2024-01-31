Cowboys win first MW road game, Cowgirls in 1st place battle tonight

University of Wyoming photo

January 31, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

A 16-0 scoring run in the second half by Wyoming turned a close game into an 83-72 win over Air Force Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. With the Falcons leading 45-42, the Pokes would hit shots from behind the three-point line to grab a 58-45 lead with roughly ten minutes to play. Akuel Kot and Brendan Wenzel did most of the scoring damage for UW.

With their first conference road win of the season, Wyoming improved to 5-3 in the Mountain West and 12-9 overall. Air Force dropped to 1-7 in the conference and 8-12 overall.





“We did a good job of sticking to the game plan,” UW head coach Jeff Linders said postgame. “We did a good job taking (Falcons) Ethan Taylor and Beau Becker out of the game, and it is hard to simulate what they do, but we did a great job. On a quick turnaround, the guys did great, and in the second half, we spaced the floor. After an emotional win (over CSU), we came down here and found a way to win.”



Wenzel led Wyoming with a career-high 25 points, including 6 of 8 from behind the three-point arc. Mason Walters hit for a season-high 22 points with a team-leading seven rebounds. Kot added 20 points.

For the game, Wyoming shot 56 percent from the field and 63 percent (12-19) from three-point range.

Up Next

The Cowboys will be at UNLV on Saturday evening. The Rebel defeated Fresno State last night 78-69 to improve their record to 4-4 in the MW and 11-9 overall.

Cowgirls Look for Sole Possession on First Place

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will be in Las Vegas for a first-place showdown with home-standing UNLV. Both teams are 7-1 in the Mountain West. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 7 p.m., with tip-off at 7:30.

Wyoming enters the game on a three-game winning streak, including last Saturday’s 69-47 win at Fresno State. The Rebels have won their previous two contests.