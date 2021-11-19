Cowboys win in OT while Cowgirl basketball and volleyball falls

University of Wyoming photo

November 19, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball won an overtime thriller at Washington Thursday night. Unfortunately, things did not go as well for the Cowgirl basketball team at Kansas City or the Cowgirl volleyball at Bosie State.

Cowboys win 77-72

The Cowboys used a 9-0 run in the closing minutes of regulation and outscored the Washington Huskies 12-7 in overtime on their way to a 77-72 road win in Seattle on Thursday evening. Forward Graham Ike and guard Hunter Maldonado combined for 50 points in the game, as Wyoming moved to 3-0 on the season while Washington fell to 2-2.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Linder said. “We went on a run, then they would. I thought the game plan was right. This team defends, and that is how you win on the road. It was a great team effort. To come out and show some toughness against a team with talented players and our defense won us the game.”

Cowboy forward Graham Ike led the Cowboys with 26 points. He also added ten rebounds for his first career double-double. Guard Hunter Maldonado added 24 points with ten rebounds for his seventh career double-double.

Wyoming will host Grand Canyon on Monday.

Cowgirls lose 53-44 at Kansas City

The Wyoming Cowgirls dropped their first road contest of 2021-22, falling at Kansas City 53-44 Thursday night. UW made a strong run in the third quarter to cut into a nine-point halftime deficit but couldn’t reel in the Roos in the fourth. The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 1-2 while Kansas City improved to 2-1.

McKinley Bradshaw led the Cowgirls with 19 points, the only Cowgirl to finish in double figures scoring. Quinn Weidemann added eight points. Tommi Olson and Alba Sanchez Ramos both grabbed a team-high six boards in the loss.

The Cowgirls have the weekend off before hosting Chadron State Monday night.

Cowgirl volleyball with a road loss at Boise State

The Wyoming volleyball team was swept on the road Thursday night, losing at Boise State 25-21, 25-19, and 25-14.

The Cowgirls, now 16-13 on the year and 8-9 in the Mountain West, struggled to get going on offense in the match. Boise State is no 10-7 in the MW and 21-9 for the season.

UW will play their final match of the season Saturday at Utah State.