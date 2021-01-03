Cowboys win sixth straight with tight road win at Fresno State

Advertisement

(January 3, 2021) — The Wyoming Cowboys won their sixth-straight game, downing Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday evening. The game was the Mountain West opener for the Pokes, who raised their overall record to 7-1. Fresno State fell to 0-3 in the MW and 2-3 overall.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The Cowboys’ six-game winning streak is the most since recording seven during the 2016-17 season. It also marked the first time Wyoming has won its road opener in the Mountain West since the 2014-15 season.

“This has always been a tough place to play in the Mountain West,” Linder said. “I talked to our guys about how we haven’t played in 15 days, and we had some rust and were out of rhythm offensively. We weather the storm in the first half, and in the second half, we had great grit and toughness.”

Hunter Thompson led Wyoming with 22 points on 7 of 8 shooting from beyond the 3-point line, tying his career-high in made three-pointers. Freshman Marcus Williams and senor Hunter Maldonado each added 13 points for the Pokes.

Sponsor

The game was tight through the contest, with Fresno State holding a 33-31 lead at the half. Fresno State would increase their lead to seven, 42-35 with 16:30 to play, but Wyoming would go on a 7-0 run to grab a 44-42 lead with 12:50 left in the game. The Pokes would hold the lead until 6:43 to play when Deon Stroud made a layup to give the Bulldogs the lead 58-57. Fresno State would increase that lead to 66-61 with 5:34 to play.

At the 2:57 mark, two Maldonado free throws would give the lead back to the Pokes, 67-66. But with just 1:21 to play, Fresno State would retake the lead 72-71 on a pair of Stroud free throws. Eleven-seconds later, Marcus Williams hit a layup to give the lead back to the Pokes, 73-72.

Fresno State’s Isaiah Hill’s layup put the Bulldogs back up by one, 74-73, with 43-seconds left in regulation. Wyoming would end the game with Kwane Marble II hitting four straight free throws to close out the scoring, 77-74, and give the Cowboys the win.

Advertisement

Stroud led the Bulldogs with 19 points and Hill with 17 points. Robinson added 15 points and five rebounds.

The Cowboys and Bulldogs will meet Monday night again in Fresno. The game time is 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JSACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.