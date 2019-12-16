Cowboys win team title with three champions at Reno tournament

RENO, NEVADA (Dec. 16, 2019) – On Sunday, the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team was crowned the champions of the Reno Tournament of Champions. As a team the Pokes racked up 155.5 points to outdistance second place Campbell, of North Carolina (147 points). Individually, Wyoming would end up with three individual champions, three runners-up and a total of nine placewinners.

Advertisement

Montorie Bridges(133 pounds), Dewey Krueger (157), and Tate Samuelson (184) each won their weight classes. Krueger was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament. Jaron Jensen (149), Cole Moody (165) and Hayden Hastings (174) all ended with second place finishes.

On winning the Most Outstanding Wrestler Awards, Krueger stated, “I was about to leave, honestly, I didn’t know what was going on. They called my name over, and I was like ‘dang.’ I had a good tournament and had fun. This was probably the most fun I had wrestling, I enjoy wrestling and it feels good to have it pay off a little bit.”

Advertisement

Wyoming will not wrestle again until December 29 in the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Cowboys will face Cornell and Old Dominion on the first day of the event and then face Michigan State and North Carolina State Monday, December 30.

Here is a recap of Wyoming wrestlers at the Reno Tournament of Champions:

Round of 64

141: Trevor Jeffries (WYO) dec. Matthew Hofenbredle (SW Oregon) 6-2

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) TF Zachary Barnes (Campbell) 15-0

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) MD Xavier Vasquez (UNC) 9-0

HWT: Cortez Rodelo (WPU) Fall Brian Andrews (WYO) 1:53

Consolation of Round of 32

Andrews (WYO) Fall Christian Robertson (Oregon St) 1:58

Advertisement

Round of 32

125: Antonio Lorenzo (Cal Poly) dec. Doyle Trout (WYO) 6-4

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) Fall Blaysen Terukina (Menlo) 6:15

141: Chase Zollmann (WYO) dec. Adam Velasquez (Cal Baptist) 3-1

141: Jeffries (WYO) MD Peyton Bell (Oregon St) 12-3

149: Jensen (WYO) Fall Titus Meja (Umpqua) 3:42

157: Logan Jensen (WYO) dec. Spencer Heywood (UVU) 7-6

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) MD Max Anderson (Cal Poly) 15-1

165: Casey Randles (WYO) dec. Beau Colombini (Fresno) 10-3

165: Cole Moody (WYO) Fall Corbin Smith (UVU) 3:43

174: Hastings (WYO) Fall Jordan Bernal (Menlo) 1:33

184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) Fall Jace Anderson (Western Wyo) 2:14

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) MD Jacob Good (Arizona St) 17-4

Consolation of Round of 16 #1

125: Trout (WYO) dec. Kade Uyesaka (Oregon St) 7-3

HWT: Andrews (WYO) TF Tarik Sutkovic (Clackamas) 16-1

Round of 16

133: Bridges (WYO) Fall Dylan Keeney (Colo. Mesa) 2:00

141: Zollmann (WYO) MD Kyle Kintz (Colo. Mesa) 9-0

141: Kyle Parco (Fresno) dec. Jeffries (WYO) 10-4

149: J. Jensen (WYO) TF Zach Sias (WPU) 16-1

157: Jacob Swift (N. Idaho) dec. L. Jensen (WYO) 5-4

157: Krueger (WYO) TF John Sowers (Highline) 20-2

165: Randles (WYO) Fall Kyle Caldwell (Grand View) 5:17

165: Moody (WYO) MD Dylan Miracle (Cal Poly) 14-2

174: Hastings (WYO) dec. Albert Urias (CSU Bakersfield) 6-1

184: Samuelson (WYO) dec. Calib Hopkins (Campbell) 3-0

197: Buchanan (WYO) Fall Danny Salas (Fresno) 6:01

Advertisement

Consolation of Round of 16 #2

125: Trout (WYO) dec. Logan Ashton (Stanford) 4-3

141: Jeffries (WYO) MD Conner Noonan (Oregon St) 11-2

157: L. Jensen (WYO) dec. Zach Rowe (CBU) 4-2

HWT: Andrews (WYO) Fall Gunner Gardner (Hastings) 1:25

Quarterfinals

133: Bridges (WYO) dec. Austin Wallace (WPU) 1-0

141: Joshua Heil (Campbell) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 2-1

149: J. Jensen (WYO) dec. Daxton Gordon (Oregon St) 6-4 SV

157: Krueger (WYO) dec. Matthew Olguin (Fresno St) 4-2

165: Randles (WYO) MD Macoy Flanagan (UNC) 10-2

165: Moody (WYO) Fall Austin Matthews (UNC) 2:21

174: Hastings (WYO) Fall Jacob Cooper (CBU) 0:54

184: Samuelson (WYO) dec. Kenderick Jones (Grand View) 3-2

197: Buchanan (WYO) Fall Jayden Woodruff (UVU) 6:15

Consolation of Round of 8 #1

125: Joel Avila (SW Ore.) dec. Trout (WYO) 4-3

141: Eric Reyes (Menlo) dec. Jeffries (WYO) 5-3

157: Robert Garcia (Oregon St) dec. L. Jensen (WYO) 11-5

HWT: Andrews (WYO) dec. Jamarcus Grant (Oregon St.) 4-0

Consolation of Round of 8 #2

141: Zollmann (WYO) MD Grayson Brenna (Grand View) 14-1

HWT: Andrews (WYO) dec. Matt Kent (Grand View) 2-1

Advertisement

Semifinals

133: Bridges (WYO) dec. Devan Turner (Oregon St) 4-2

149: J. Jensen (WYO) dec. Daniel Vazcarra (Cal Poly) 10-4

157: Krueger (WYO) dec. Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer (Grand View) 4-3

165: Quentin Perez (Campbell) MD Randles (WYO) 14-2

165: Moody (WYO) dec. Ricky Padilla (Fresno St) 8-2

174: Hastings (WYO) dec. Abner Romero (Unattached) 9-4

184: Samuelson (WYO) dec. Anthony Orozco (Menlo) 6-1

197: Cade Belshay (Arizona St) dec. Buchanan (WYO) 8-6

Consolation of 4

141: Zollmann (WYO) dec. Noah Blakley-Beanes (CSU Bakersfield) 5-1

HWT: Brayden Ray (CSU Bakersfield) NC Andrews (WYO)

Fifth Place

141: Zollmann (WYO) dec. Brody Lamb (UNC) 5-3

Third Place

165: Randles (WYO) Fall Jacob Swift (N. Idaho) 2:01

197: Mark Cardwell (CSU Bakersfield) dec. Buchanan (WYO) 11-9