Cowboys win tight battle for fifth straight victory

(December 18, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys closed out non-conference play with an 82-78 win over Omaha last night in Laramie. Five Pokes scored in double-figures help Wyoming win their fifth straight game in improving their record to 6-1. Omaha falls to 2-7 on the year.

“Winning is hard, and I don’t care who you are playing; if you don’t play with discipline and effort, teams are going to make you pay,” Linder said. “We knew that Omaha had that ability, but we made more plays than them down the stretch. For our guys to not get rattled being such a young team and for us to find ways to win games is great. We have a lot of room to grow, and that is very exciting for us.”

Junior Drake Jeffries led the Pokes with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Sophomore Kwane Marble II added a season-high 17 points off the bench. Freshman Marcus Williams added 15 points and has now scored double-figures in every game this season. Senior Hunter Maldonado added his first double-double of the season and the fifth of his career with 14 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Hunter Thompson added 10 points for Wyoming.

“Our balance tonight shows the depth of our team,” Linder said. “We don’t have much difference from 1 to 10 on this team. You don’t know which guy is going to step up when you have the luxury of having guys that can make shots off the bench. I’m proud of Kwane (Marble) tonight; he had that look in his eye that he was going to help us win the game.”

The Pokes got off to a slow start going 2-of-8 from the field to open the game, as the Mavericks built an 8-5 advantage in the opening five minutes. Wyoming would not gab he lead until a Jefferies three-pointer gave them a 27-25 lead with 4:20 to play in half. Wyoming led 33-20 at the end of the first half.

The Pokes opened the second half on a 5-2 run for a 38-32 lead a minute into the frame. But the Mavericks went on a 6-0 run over the next minute to tie the game at 38-38 with 17:45 left in the game. Marble II made a triple to make give Wyoming a six-point lead, 57-51, halfway through the half.

Omaha went on an 8-2 run to mark it a 69-65 game with 5:42 left in the game and eventually cut the Wyoming lead to just one point, 74-73 with two minutes left in the game.

Thompson hit a three-pointer with 1:16 left for a 77-73 lead, but Omaha responded on the following possession for a one-point game once again. Maldonado and Marble II helped the Pokes build the lead to four points at the free-throw line with 30 seconds, as Wyoming led 80-76. Wyoming continued to hit free throws late to take the game 82-78.

The Cowboys return to action on January 2, opening up conference play against Fresno State on the road. The Pokes were scheduled to open conference play against UNLV this weekend, but those games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols by the Rebels. No makeup dates have yet to be announced.