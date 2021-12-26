Cowboys with another Hawai’i win/Cowboys and Cowgirls start MW play Tuesday

University of Wyoming photo

December 26, 2021 — Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado made his best Santa Clause impression on Christmas day in handing out ten assists in the Pokes 77-57 win over South Florida. The win upped UW’s season record to 11-2 and gave them the Consolation Championship of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. South Florida fell to 5-7 on the season.

The tournament’s championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Stanford team. Wyoming lost 66-63 to Stanford in the opening round game on Wednesday. The Hawai’i/Northern Iowa seventh-place game was also canceled due to COVID protocols with the Hawai’i team.

In addition to his career tying ten assists, Maldonado scored a team-high 22 points. Forward Graham Ike added 20 points.

After being tied at 33-33 at the first-half break, the Cowboys held Southern Florida to 32 percent shooting in the second half, outscoring the Bulls 44-24. The Cowboys also hit ten threes for back-to-back double-digit three-point games for the first time this season. Wyoming shot 46 percent, with the Bulls shooting 39 percent, with all three UW opponents shooting below 41 percent in the tournament.

The Wyoming Cowboys open Mountain West Play on Saturday, New Year’s Day, hosting 9-4 Boise State at 2 p.m. MT in the Arena-Auditorium.

Cowgirls open MW season on the road

The Cowgirls, 4-5 on the year, will open their Mountain West season on Tuesday when they travel to 6-5 San Diego State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 with tip-off at 2 p.m.