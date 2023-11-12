Cowboys with basketball and wrestling wins

University of Wyoming photo

November 12, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys scored the game’s first basket and never gave up that lead Saturday night in defeating Cal Poly 80-66 at the Double-A. The new-look Cowboys are now 2-0 on the season, with Cal Poly falling to 1-2.

“I thought we started out really well, and we played with good rhythm, and we were good defensively,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We knew Cal Poly would play some zone, and we haven’t done a ton attacking zones, but it was important for us to feel that. We did what we needed to do.”

Wyoming jumped off to a quick 9-1 lead in the first two and a half minutes on their way to a 41-31 halftime lead. The Pokes would push their lead to 23 points, 63-40, with just under ten minutes to play.

“It will be a good one for us to go back and look at the film and let our guys see when teams are changing defenses and have our players learn to control the game,” added Linder post-game. “Going into Myrtle Beach with a good feel is what we needed.” On Thursday, the Pokes start play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. They open the three-day tournament against Saint Louis.

Scoring

True Wyoming freshman Cam Manyawu recorded his second double-double of the season, leading the Pokes with 19 points and ten rebounds. He became the first player in the Mountain West era of Cowboy basketball to record a double-double in the first two games of his career.

Other Cowboys in double figures were Akuel Kot with 16 points and Sam Griffin with 14 points.

Cowboy Wrestlers Dual Win Streak Grows to Three

After winning just one dual last year, the Wyoming Cowboys have won their first three this season. On Saturday, they defeated Cal Baptist 28-12 on the road to go 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference season. UW also won on Friday night, 40-3 at non-conference Cal State Bakersfield.

Wyoming will host Campbell at Deerwood Ranch in Centennial on Friday.

Saturday’s Individual Results

165 – Mateo De La Pena (CBU) fall Brett McIntosh (WYO), 2:13

174 – Riley Davis (WYO) dec. Peter Acciardi (CBU), 4-1

184 – Ethan Ducca (WYO) dec. Nathan Haas (CBU), 9-5

197 – Joey Novak (WYO) fall Eli Sheeran (CBU), 6:09

HWT – Kevin Zimmer (WYO) dec. Max Acciardi (CBU), 4-1

125 – Garrett Ricks (WYO) fall No. 33 Elijah Griffin, 2:59

133 – Hunter Leake (CBU) dec. Cooper Birdwell (WYO), 2-1

141 – Cole Brooks (WYO) major dec. Darren Green (CBU), 16-4

149 – No. 26 Gabe Willochell (WYO) dec. Dayne Morton (CBU), 7-2

157 – Carter Schuber (CBU) dec. Cooper Voorhees (WYO), 2-0