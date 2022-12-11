Cowboys with big home win/Cowgirls play today

University of Wyoming photo

December 11, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys were clicking on all cylinders in a 92-65 home win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening. The Pokes held the Bulldogs scoreless for six minutes in the first half and shot 56 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes on their way to the second-straight win raising their record to 5-5. The Bulldogs, who had won five straight games coming into the contest, fall to 6-3.

“Collectively as a group, that is what winning looks like,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said postgame. “I think I found some guys that can play connected, and we saw that today and when you turn the ball over only five times, that is elite.” Linder added, “We needed that energy from our fans that was in the Arena-Auditorium tonight. That was the difference between LA Tech coming back and making it a game, and at no point did they come back into the game because of that great energy from our fans.”

Wyoming, who enjoyed a 44-24 halftime lead, was led in scoring by sophomore Noah Reynolds and junior Brendan Wenzel, with 20 points each. Reynolds has now scored 75 points in his last three games. Senior Hunter Maldonado added 13 points, with senior Kenny Foster chipping in with 12 points.

The Pokes will now travel to Chicago to play Dayton (6-5) Saturday evening in the Legends of Basketball Showcase. The game will be played in the United Center.

Cowgirl Basketball

The Wyoming Cowgirls will close their three-game homestand today with an afternoon game against Kansas City. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30, with tipoff at 1 p.m.

Wyoming comes into the contest with a 5-3 mark and riding a three-game winning streak. The Kansas City Roos are 3-6 on the season.