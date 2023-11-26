Cowboys with blowout road win

University of Wyoming photo

November 26, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It didn’t take long for the Wyoming Cowboys to show that this road game would be different from the other four they had played this season, all losses. The Cowboys dominated Nevada offensively and defensively in the first quarter, building a 14-0 lead on their way to a 42-6 thumping of the Wolf Pack. The last time UW won a regular season road game was November 12, 2022, 14-13 at Colorado State.

“Our team certainly was ready to play tonight,” said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl after the game. “We’ve kind of had a bugaboo on the road, and all of a sudden, we’re Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and we wanted to set the record straight with an opportunity to close out our regular season with a road win.”

The Pokes end the regular season with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 in the Mountain West. Nevada finished the year at 2-10 and 2-6 in the conference.

Wyoming overpowered Nevada on both sides of the ball, generating 409 yards of total offense, with the defense holding the Wolf Pack to 201 total yards. The UW “D” gave up just 18 yards rushing to Nevada on 25 carries. They also recorded six sacks, one fumble recovery, and an interception for a touchdown.

Cowboy quarterback Andrew Peasley had a great night, completing 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also was the Poke’s leading rusher with 96 yards on nine carries and two rushing touchdowns. Peasley finished the regular season with 22 touchdown passes and nine rushing touchdowns.

Junior Cowboy running back Harrison Waylee had 71 yards rushing on 13 attempts with one touchdown run.

The defensive highlight of the contest was free safety Wyett Ekeler’s pick-six touchdown of 38 yards as the junior broke numerous tackles on his way to the end zone.

Post-Game Quotes From Head Coach Bohl

“There was no doubt that they (the Wyoming defense) played extremely well. We felt like we had an advantage there, but we needed to come in and play on point, and that’s something we’ve not done on the road at times,” said Bohl.

“It’s special for me to see these seniors and the effort they’re giving and some of the performances by the young players, as well.”

“Andrew (Peasley) made some really nice runs, and we did some good things up front. Anytime you can rush the ball like that, that’s a good sign.” The Pokes’ 244 rushing yards against Nevada was a season high.

Bohl was also asked to comment on his team getting eight wins against a very challenging schedule that included preseason Top 25 team Texas Tech and a road game at then No. 4 ranked Texas.

“It’s a great way to end our regular season, and we’re looking forward to be playing in a bowl game.”