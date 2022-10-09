Cowboys with comeback road win at New Mexico

Univerisity of Wyoming photo

October 9, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys erased an early 14-0 hole in posting a 27-14 win over New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday evening. It marked the Cowboys’ third comeback victory of the season, with the Cowboy defense holding the Lobos to under 100 yards of offense in the second half. Wyoming is now 2-1 in the Mountain West Mountain Division and 4-3 overall. New Mexico fell to 0-3 in the conference and 2-4 overall.

“It was a huge win for us tonight, and it is tough to win here at New Mexico,” UW Head coach Craig Bohl said. “We overcame adversity tonight. We hunkered down on defense and made some plays on offense, and it is great to win on the road.”

“Our guys have really hung in there after the start, and we started the second half strong, and that was a tipping point. We are young and had some untimely things happen, but we came back strong and will fix those.”

The Cowboys trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter when the Lobos scored on their first two possessions of the game.

UW would get on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Peasly to Treyton Welch. The first half ended with New Mexico holding a 14-7 lead.

In the third quarter, Wyoming tied the game just over three minutes into the second half when Peasly would again connect with Welch on a 29-yard scoring pass. With 6:09 to go in the third quarter, the Pokes grabbed their first lead, 17-14, on a 27-yard John Hoyland field goal.

Hoyland would add another field goal in the fourth quarter to stretch the Cowboy lead to 20-14 with 8:42 to play. Wyoming’s Cameron Stone sealed the victory when he intercepted a New Mexico quarterback Josh Holaday pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

Wyoming was led offensively by quarterback Andrew Peasley as he threw for 174 yards on 10-of-21 passing with two touchdowns. Tight end Treyton Welch had a career day with 87 yards receiving on four catches with a career-high two touchdowns. Running back Dawaiian McNeely rushed for a career-high 62 yards, with fellow running back Titus Swen adding 50 yards rushing and 43 yards receiving.

The Wyoming defense was paced by linebacker Easton Gibbs with 13 tackles tying a career-best. Nickel Wrook Brown, in his first start, recorded a career-high 10 tackles. Defensive tackle Gavin Meyer added six tackles along with two sacks in the contest. He also blocked a field goal.

The Cowboys are off this week before hosting Utah State on Saturday, October 22. Utah State defeated Air Force yesterday, 34-27, to even their conference mark at 1-1 (2-4 overall). “We need the bye week and have played weeks of hard nose football,” Bohl commented after the game.”