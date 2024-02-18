Cowboys with road win, but Cowgirls fall to CSU

University of Wyoming photo

February 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys jumped off to a 13-point first-half lead and then had to hang on, registering an 80-75 win at San Jose State Saturday night.

The Pokes still enjoyed a 56-43 lead with a bit over 12 minutes to play in the second half when the Spartans began a comeback, eventually tying the game at 70-70 with 2:48 to go. The Pokes Nathan Walter would hit back-to-back field goals to put UW up 74-70.

San Jose’s MJ Amey would hit a three-pointer to return the contest to a one-point game. But once again, Walters would hit another field goal, and Sam Griffin hit a pair of free throws to give UW a five-point, 78-73 lead with 17 seconds to go.

After the game, Wyoming Head Coach Jell Linder said, “It was a gutty win, and that is an understatement with some guys banged up and sick.” Linder also noted the return of Cowboy senior Kenny Foster, who has been sidelined all season due to a torn Achilles injury. “The miracle of it all is Kenny Foster returning. It takes a year to recover, and he stepped on the floor four months later, and all he wants to do is be out there. For Kenny to do that is incredible and tells you what kind of person he is, and I’m so proud.” Foster played 12 minutes in the game, scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds.

Wyoming improved to 6-6 in the Mountain West and 13-12 on the season. San Jose State drops to 2-11 in conference and 9-17 overall.

Sam Griffin led Wyoming with 21 points. Akuel Kot added 20, with Walter hitting for 18 points.

Up Next

The Pokes will play on Tuesday night at Nevada (7-5, 20-6).

–

Cowgirls Drop “Border War” Game at CSU

Early turnovers led to the Cowgirls tailing 18-8 at the end of the first quarter to rival Colorado State. But Wyoming would fight back before eventually falling 75-70 to the Rams in Fort Collins.

The Cowgirls would lead 51-49 going into the fourth quarter and built the lead to five points. But CSU would go on a run and reclaim the lead 60-56. The Cowgirls responded with five straight points to take a one-point lead. After a CSU time-out, the Rams would go on a second run, taking a 66-61 lead. It was a lead they would not relinquish.

Wyoming is now 9-4 in the Mountain West and 14-10 overall. CSU improved to 7-7 in the conference and 16-9 on the year.

Emily Mellema led Wyoming with 25 points. Tess Barnes chipped in with 21 points.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will host league leader UNLV (12-1, 22-2) Wednesday night.