Cowboys with road win over Oregon State Sunday

Advertisement

(December 7, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys held the Oregon State Beavers without a basket in the final 5:46 on their way to a 76-73 road win over OSU on Sunday afternoon in Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. Wyoming closed the contest on a 10-1 run to earn the first road win under head coach Jeff Linder.

Advertisement

“Our defensive effort in the final minutes was tremendous,” Linder said. “I didn’t realize how good it was until I saw the stat sheet at the end. To hold a team like Oregon State on their home floor to 24 percent in the second half was about as good as it gets defensively. It just shows if you come out every possession and follow the game plan and our habits that we will have a chance to win.”

All Wyoming Cowboy basketball games are broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

For the second straight game, the Pokes were led by sophomore Kenny Foster with 19 points. Foster was 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from behind the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds for the Pokes and scored five points in the game’s final minute. Freshman Jeremiah Oden added a career-high 15 points, with fellow freshman Xavier DuSell adding a career-high 14 points.

Oregon State led at the end of the first half 48-42 and trailed by 10 points 59-49 with 14:11 to play in the contest. Wyoming would cut into the Beaver’s lead, finding themselves down just one, 62-61 at the 8:09 mark of the game.

Advertisement

Junior Hunter Thompson would make it a three-point game at 72-69 in favor of OSU with ninety seconds left with his first three-pointer of the game. Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado found Foster to make it a one-point game, and Williams made a fast-break layup to take a 73-72 game in favor of the Cowboys with under 30 seconds left. It was a part of a 9-0 run for the Cowboys.

The Beavers would add another free throw, but the Pokes held on for the 76-73 road win for Linder’s first road victory.

The Cowboys return to action on Wednesday evening, hosting Front Range rival Denver (1-1) at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.